Cases are rising across the state and Montana may have entered Phase 2 of reopening but local healthcare workers are advising everyone to consider getting tested for Coronavirus.
Since May, Alluvion Health has been providing drive- up testing at the Old Westgate Mall. So far more than 2,000 people have been tested this way and only one person has tested positive.
Erin Merchant with Alluvion Health says with more people traveling, it's crucial to get tested and help stop the spread of COVID19.
"As we're seeing travel open up in our community and across our state we really want to see those people who may be traveling outside of our county or in our county to come get tested. It's free, it only takes a couple minutes, and then you get your result in 1-7 days," said Merchant.
You don't need an appointment for the drive-thru test. Anyone can simply pull up, fill out some quick paperwork, and get a nasal swab test by a healthcare professional.
In addition, they can also order you an antibody screening test if you'd like to find out if you're a carrier or if you've already come into contact with the virus.