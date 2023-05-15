GREAT FALLS, Mont. - In honor of National Police Week, we're taking the time to sit down with local law enforcement agencies to learn more about what National Police Week means to them and how law enforcement has evolved over the last 5 years.
In 1962, President Kennedy declared May 15 as 'National Peace Officers Memorial Day' and the week which it falls as 'National Police Week'.
People around the nation are honoring the heroes of law enforcement who suit up and head to the front lines facing unknown danger.
What does National Police Week mean to Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter?
"It's a chance for the men and women who risk their lives every day to protect our communities and most importantly, to uphold and protect our Constitution, it's a chance for them to be celebrated and to remember those that have made the ultimate sacrifice," said Sheriff Slaughter.
Being in law enforcement is more than just a 9-5pm job and while they go to work every day facing the unknown, it's the community that helps make them successful.
"We are the community and they are us. You know, without the community we don't have a job. We don't serve a purpose. Then also in turn, they give us such tremendous support, such tremendous support," said Slaughter.
There is another group that helps make law enforcement officers successful, and it's a group that Sheriff Slaughter says is often forgotten.
"Every deputy sheriff that works here has a backbone. And that's their family. Their family takes care of them, their family make sure that they're able to be successful in their career, that they're able to work those long shift hours. Oftentimes a deputy was on their way home and we have to call them, say, nope, sorry, going home tonight's canceled. You're working a double shift because this event happened. So the family has to adjust to those and make all these different arrangements," said Sheriff Slaughter.
Throughout the week, we will update this article after talking with the Great Falls Police Department, the Montana Highway Patrol, and security forces with Malmstrom Air Force Base as we continue to reflect on National Police Week and how law enforcement has evolved over time.
