GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As 2021 comes to a close, the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office is increasing patrols to help you ring in the new year safely.
In the U.S., nearly 30 fatalities happen every day because of a DUI, that's according to the National Highway Travel Safety Administration.
That breaks down to one friend or family member killed every 52 minutes.
"Obviously it's important anytime - anytime it's important not to drink and drive," said Cascade County Sheriff, Jesse Slaughter.
While the holidays may be the most wonderful time of the year, it's also the most dangerous time to be driving, especially if you've been drinking.
"The most dangerous thing that we do on a daily basis is drive a car. Cars, they are 2,000-pound bullets going down the roadway. So, if you’re impaired, you’re not able to make decisions quick enough, it could cost you your life or somebody else. Now you combine that was icy or bad roads and subzero temperatures it becomes even more dangerous; it becomes even more critical. You know, you get in a simple car accident and he loses the heater in your car, and within minutes you could freeze. So those are things they just really need to be aware of," said Slaughter.
Last year, sheriff Slaughter says it was fairly quiet for DUI arrests.
"I think most people in Cascade County are really responsible and really careful to take care and make sure not to get themselves in a bad situation or get themselves landed in jail," said Slaughter.
With more New Year's celebrations returning in central Montana, the sheriff's office is prepared for extra calls that may come in.
As you look to put 2021 in the rearview mirror, sheriff Slaughter reminds everyone to have a plan.
Meaning, if you drink, don't drive and if you drive, don't drink.
"Just be safe, be careful. I mean celebrate the new year. I think we’re all excited for the new year to come. But do it responsibly, do it cautiously. There are a lot of variables that could make the holiday weekend dangerous," said Slaughter.