GREAT FALLS, Mont. - An unprecedented situation in Helena is how the police are describing a recent uptick in calls for people who have overdosed.
It's a huge concern for the community and a growing problem across the state.
Narcan is a drug that can be used after someone overdosed to help stop the effects of that overdose.
Which is exactly what the Helena Police Department used earlier this week.
"We save people every day with Narcan. It is definitely a game-changer in the drug overdose issue in our communities," said Cascade County Sheriff, Jesse Slaughter.
We asked the sheriff why deputies and officers might carry Narcan with them instead of just waiting for EMS to arrive.
"Oftentimes, we are the initial, we are the first responder. Especially in the county, medical could be behind several minutes, sometimes an hour before they're going to get on scene. So if we have the ability to save somebody's life, we're going to do it," said Slaughter.
He goes on to say recently there has been an uptick in fentanyl in many communities.
"The thing that's scary right now and another reason we carry Narcan is fentanyl. Fentanyl is the synthetic form and it's a lot more potent and a lot stronger. Fentanyl, just breathing it in could kill you," said Slaughter.
Fortunately in Cascade County, Slaughter says there have been no reported overdoses in the last week.
One option for people struggling with addiction and substance abuse is the Montana Angel Initiative.
A program where people can go to local law enforcement and get connected with treatment providers without consequences.
