GREAT FALLS, Mont. - They say there's plenty of fish in the sea, but do you know what else there is?
Trash, and a lot of it.
In fact, according to National Geographic, there is an estimated 5.25 trillion pieces of trash in our waters.
Mermaid Kassandra is making big waves to bring that number down with her environmental platform, #SaveTheMermaids as pollution is killing the mermaids.
When things like plastic bags, bottles, cigarette butts, and more get thrown on the ground, they are washed into storm drains and into our waterways.
"Everything here runs down hill and it all gets deposited into the oceans somewhere along the way," said Mike Lukas, owner of A to Z Scuba.
Which in turn can choke, suffocate, or disable fish, turtles, birds, and even the mermaids.
The word 'Mer' is French for sea and 'Maid' is a female servant.
So, Mermaid Kassandra feels it's her duty as a 'Sea-Servant' to keep the water clean.
"There's not really an ocean out here. So I figured the best way to save the mermaids out here would be to clean the springs, the river, the waterways," said Mermaid Kassandra.
She's not alone in her endeavor, she's partnered with local scuba company, A to Z Scuba.
"When we see the pollution, we see the garbage, we pick it up, we throw it away. It just makes it a nicer habitat... So if we can help clean this body of water, then the water downstream is cleaner, better," said Lukas.
Lukas says when you dive, even in land-locked Montana, you get a new respect for the waters.
"Cause you see people just throw stuff in the water. Well, we see what winds up going on the bottom and staying down there forever," said Lukas.
For her, it doesn't matter if she's in the water diving for garbage or picking it up on the sidelines; her goal is to make sure all of Montana's waters are clean.
"When I first moved to Montana one of the first things that I noticed was how that the states' truly one of the most beautiful states in the United States. I think it's really important to keep it clean and keep it beautiful," said Mermaid Kassandra.
