GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A mobile drive-through restaurant in Great Falls has reached a milestone of providing $10,000 in financial donations.

In the first nine months of its operation, Carnivorium announced that a recent donation of $2,331.76 to the Benefis Women’s and Children’s Center and a donation that is currently earmarked to the Grace Veteran’s Home, helped deliver the results.

“I knew from day-one that I wanted Carnivorium to be more that the first-ever mobile drive-thru restaurant. I wanted it to provide great food and provide a financial resource to help many of the greater good organizations through our community,” Carnivorium creator Dave Snuggs said.

According to a release from Carnivorium, in the first nine months of operation Carnivorium has provided financial donations to the following local non-profit organizations: Great Falls Community Food Bank; Benefis Women’s and Children’s Center; Special Olympics Montana; Great Falls Children’s Receiving Home; Pet Paw-see; Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center; My Student in Need; Big Brothers/Sisters; Montana Air National Guard Family Support Fund; Eagle Mount; My Neighbor in Need; The Buddy Walk and Grace Veteran’s Home.

Other non-profit organizations that are scheduled to receive financial support through Carnivorium’s Day of Giving, which takes place on the second Wednesday of the month, include: FISH; YWCA Mercy Home; Meals on Wheels; Great Falls Clinic Legacy Foundation and the Danny Berg Memorial. In addition, two additional organizations will receive a surprise donation prior to the close of Carnivorium’s season.

Tags

News For You