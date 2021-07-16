Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT... The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Deer Lodge, Jefferson, Missoula, Powell, Ravalli, and Silver Bow counties in effect until 800 AM on July 17, 2021, due to increasing particulate concentrations from local and regional fires. This alert will be updated again at 800AM on July 17. An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near future. When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion. For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mt.gov

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT... The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Broadwater, Cascade, Deer Lodge, Gallatin, Granite, Jefferson, Lewis and Clark, Missoula, Powell, Ravalli, and Silver Bow counties in effect until 800 AM on July 17, 2021, due to increasing particulate concentrations from local and regional fires. This alert will be updated again at 800 AM on July 17. An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard has occurred or may occur in the near future. As of 800AM, Particulate levels in Frenchtown are Unhealthy As of 800AM, Particulate levels in Bozeman, Butte, Great Falls, Hamilton, Helena, and Missoula are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups As of 800AM, Particulate levels in Billings, Birney, Cut Bank, Lewistown, Libby, Malta, Seeley Lake are Moderate When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mt.gov

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Hazardous heat, with afternoon highs of 95 to low 100s, and overnight lows in the mid-50s to mid-60s. * WHERE...Cascade, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Toole, Liberty, Judith Basin and Broadwater. * WHEN...From noon Sunday to 9 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&