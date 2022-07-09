GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A local nonprofit has been awarded $1.7 million for improvements on Muddy Creek.
On Friday, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced the $1.7 million as a part of $26.7 million Bipartisan Infrastructure funding to safeguard local water supplies.
The Sun River Watershed Group (SRWG) was awarded the grant and is one of 14 recipients of water efficiency project funds across eight western states.
“We are so appreciative that this program saw the benefits in the Muddy Creek project,” says SRWG Executive Director, Tracy Wendt. “This grant will fund crucial work benefiting water quality and water supply. It’s really the first big step in our new Strategic Plan to improve stream flows, water security, habitat, and other natural resource values across the Sun River watershed.”
According to the SRWG, the Muddy Creek Restoration and Resilience Project, Phase I, is the first project to be initiated as a result of the recently completed Muddy Creek Master Plan.
The project is west of Great Falls near Vaughn and will address degradation on approximately three miles of Muddy Creek through bank stabilization, revegetation, in-channel structures, and a variety of treatments designed to reduce erosion, improve fish and wildlife habitat, and restore natural hydrologic processes.
Upgrades to Greenfields Irrigation District infrastructure at J-Wasteway are also included in the project.
You can find more information on the Muddy Creek Restoration and Resilience Project on the SRWG website here.
