Local organization helps pay off lunch balance for elementary school students

GREAT FALLS- Each semester elementary school students in Great Falls find themselves owing about $5,000 total for hot lunch meals, and one local non-profit organization is doing its best to help.
Bikers For Kids In Need started a raffle in March and has already sold roughly 100 tickets.
Their goal is to raise enough money to pay off the hot lunch meal balance for these elementary school students so they can start the fall semester with a clean slate.
Kristin Heikkila, a board member with Bikers For Kids In Need, says that helping these kids is more important than people may think.
“I was one of those kids that got free lunches,” Heikkila says. “I understand that you know sometimes things are tough...and I, as a mother, want to teach my children that giving back is something that we should do.”
The raffle drawing will be held on June 13. If you are interested in purchasing a raffle or want to make a donation you can contact Bikers For Kids In Need on their Facebook page.