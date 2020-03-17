Local parents manage to get through 2-week school suspension
GREAT FALLS- The past few weeks many changes have been made due to the COVID-19. Sports have been suspended and schools have been suspended for two weeks. Now that kids have to stay home, this brings on a new problem for parents. Here is what local parents had to say about how they're dealing with the situation.  
 
Brittney Caplette says, "It's going... but it can be stressful at times, but now that they're getting homework and stuff for the kids it'll help." 
 
Kaycee Oloughlin says, "I have my own business so she can go to work with me, but its the other members of my family that are having difficulty with daycare for there kiddos who are in school. I have been watching the extra kids so my house has kind of been full and crazy. So it's a little harder for me to get work done, but at least I know the kids are safe and not having to worry about a place that they can be unsafe at."
 
Marty Jerome says, "It's been fine, it's just like an extension of Easter break or summer vacation."
 
Karrie Rand says, "It's been fine for us we are just keeping calm and doing what we're supposed to be doing as far as following the guidelines and just making the best of what we can."
 
As now school is set to be back in session on March 30th, but that could always change. For now, parents are doing their best to get through this time.

Tags

Locations

News For You