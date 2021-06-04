GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Under city law, you can’t raise hens in most parts of Great Falls. But after years of local debate… a couple of people are taking a crack at change.

A local proposal suggests letting families keep chicken in their own backyards… if they follow certain limits and regulations.

Under this proposal, you could start a coup on your own private lawn with a city permit, a maximum of six hens, and no roosters.

They’d also need a structure against predators and other wild birds… among other suggested rules.

While locals at a Neighborhood Council 7 meeting were supportive all around, the city says councilmember Troy Lane had a few concerns.

“(Lane) said he was very much in support of it, but he just had some concerns about the challenges they have with nuisance properties within their district and with other animals, with dogs not being taken care of,” said Lanni Klasne the Communication Specialist with the City of Great Falls.

Right now, the planning department tells Montana Right Now you can only raise chicken if you live in certain zones on the east and west sides of town.

This proposal heads to Neighborhood Council district meetings on the 9th and 10th.