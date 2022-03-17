GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Western Art Week is officially here, and while many hotels and the ExpoPark are hosting art shows, Lippi's Kitchen is also getting in on the excitement.
Not only will they serve you a hot cup of coffee and some food, but you can also take a look at paintings and sculptures from the late artist, Jay Contway.
"This was his place where he'd like to come and eat. He was a faithful customer," said Catherine Kuether, Jay's sister and owner of Lippi's Kitchen.
She remembers all the times he would come to the restaurant.
"He liked to come to the back door because he was working. He'd come to the back door and say I need a bender. None of us knew what a bender was then but we found out. It was just a piece of bread and he'd put a piece of bacon or side pork on it or whatever, he'd fold it over and away he'd go," said Catherine.
She used to work for Jay and he'd pay her with artwork, she's also bought and collected some of his work throughout the years and decided now is the perfect time to honor his memory and hang his artwork up in her restaurant.
"They can come in and they can see all the art, and they like that," said Catherine.
"A lot of people will come in and they see all this and they'll ask questions about it. They'll say, you know this is like walking into a museum. You know, a lot of people haven't been in a restaurant that had all artwork like this on the wall and sitting there. It's nice to see them and talk to them like that because they enjoy it, we do too," said Dennis Kuether, Catherine's husband and owner of Lippi's Kitchen.
Jay was a former rodeo cowboy who grew up in Malta and his work was a way for him to show appreciation to his heritage and those who came before him.
"They come in and look at all the bronzes and go wow. It's just, the looks on their faces when they come around and see all the artwork... Theoretically, they're probably just thinking they're just coming into a restaurant. But then with the way it's decorated and everything else they get a different look on their face," said Dennis.
Catherine and Dennis say his art will likely stay up past Western Art Week but they will take down his bronze sculptures after Sunday.
You can check out the artwork from 7:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. any day of the week.
