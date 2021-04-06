GREAT FALLS, Mont. – Local business owners are warning customers of a recent scam alert over the past week where fraudulent accounts are being made on social media. Scammers are posing as local small businesses to try and get your credit card information.
So far at least three local shops are being targeted: 2J’s Fresh Market, Runway Fashion Exchange, and the Purplegold food truck.
Jenn Thompson, a 2J’s HR and Marketing representative, said the scammers are creating Facebook pages that look strikingly similar to their own. Customers are sent friend requests and later receive a message asking for personal information including credit card numbers.
Thompson said her daughter received a suspicious message from a fake account last week, and immediately knew something was wrong. She says it's frightening because some people may fall for it.
“I don't know that anybody fell for it. I hope they didn't but I haven't received any notification or anything that somebody was affected financially because of it," Thompson said.
She does not believe any customers were victim, but is upset the scam is targeting her loyal customers, and said her company would never ask for such personal information through a social media message. She reported the fake 2J’s page, which was taken down within a few hours.
Thompson said she hopes people realize the difference between real and fake accounts.
"I think people are pretty tech savvy. It was brought to our attention really quickly so we were able to respond quickly,” Thompson said.
Business accounts on Facebook are not able to send friend requests if they're set up as a page, so that should be a red flag as well. If you do happen to receive a request, you're asked to not accept the requests and report the page if you believe it's a fake account.