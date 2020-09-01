GREAT FALLS - To help keep students safe this year Great Falls Public Schools have turned off water fountains in their schools to help lower any chance of spreading germs.
Students are instead encouraged to bring personal washable water bottles to help keep them hydrated.
Understanding that everyone comes from different situations, Elliot wanted to do his part to help out.
“Probably just keep helping out the community, whatever I can do I will do,” said Elliot Latray a Sophomore at Great Falls High.
Through his efforts, he inspired the owner of Teriyaki Madness to donate enough water bottles for every student at the newly opened Longfellow Elementary School.
“If it wasn’t for him putting together this program, we wouldn’t be doing this, that’s how we learned about it and I think it is great that the younger generation is uh stepping up to make this happen,” said Aaron Weissman, owner of Teriyaki Madness.
Along with that, he worked with the Great Falls Clinic to get more donated to GFPS to be given to students in need.
“We recently donated around 50 water bottles to the public schools when we heard that the water bottles wouldn’t be accessible,” said Samantha Shinaberger, Professional Relations Manager with Great Falls Clinic.
His efforts have done more than simply inspire, remember those shields he got, originally he was only asked to try for 20 he ended up getting 100 and they are keeping people safe in a way you may not have expected.
“The reason I needed the shields as I was driving as a substitute for one of our summer programs and I got in the car and started picking kids up and as I came to an intersection and had to turn my heads both ways and I moved my mask which caused my glasses to fog up and all of a sudden I couldn’t see anything,” said Dugan Coburn, Director Of Indian Education for GFPS.
But now thanks to Elliot, all of the drivers who wear glasses will have face shields to make sure they can drive safely anywhere they go.
