Local woman turns 102; 'Acceptance' is biggest life lesson

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A Cascade County woman has a lot to celebrate today, aside from St. Patrick’s Day, she’s turning 102 years old.
"I'm amazed that I've lived this long because my mother died when she was 64 and my father was 78,” Edith Guza said.
She’s been living at 'The Lodge' senior living facility for over four years and has spent her whole life in Montana. She moved to Great Falls from Dodson for a job just after graduating high school and this day her energy hasn't slowed down.
Every morning she leads this senior exercise class to keep up their motor skills and functions. Staff members say she gets everyone up and moving, and her positivity is infectious and inspiring. She recently beat the Coronavirus and loves playing cards. Edith believes the key to a long life is more than just the luck of the Irish, she says patience is one of the greatest lessons she's learned.
"Accepting whatever is, is. I really do, because I'm so independent that I would be very unhappy if I didn't accept everything as it is,” Guza said.
Edith started documenting her life memories in a scrapbook starting in her 70's; highlighting the ups and downs of her Montana journey. She has over 90 grandchildren and great-grandchildren across the treasure state. Her family will take her out to lunch Wednesday.
From all of us here at Montana Right Now, Happy birthday Edith! You may send a card in her name to The Lodge Senior Living at 1801 9th St. So., Great Falls, MT, 59405.