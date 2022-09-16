BELT, Mont. - The Honor Flight Network works to celebrate America's veterans by inviting them to share in a day of honor at our nation's memorials.
On September 16, Jacob Gilbert Myllymaki and his granddaughter, Jenny, had the chance to participate in the Honor Flight and fly to Washington D.C. to see the World War Two memorial.
Myllymaki is a 95-year-old WWII veteran who took the time to sit down with me and share his story.
"Well, I didn't want to go in the army, so and I getting close to draft age, I volunteered for the naval forces... Naval amphibious forces. And we were attached to the sixth Marine Division," said Myllymaki.
He was 17-years-old when he joined the service; serving on the LCI 691.
"LCI is landing craft. That's one of the landing craft infantry. We carried, fully equipped soldiers, marines or soldiers. We could carry 60 or 65," said Myllymaki.
The Naval Amphibious Forces were responsible for transporting soldiers and marines to shore, often under heavy enemy fire and was an instrumental part in the Pacific Theater of WWII.
"I was in the engine room, ran the motors, and there was eight motors - big motors, like kind of you see diesel motors," said Myllymaki.
He was also a part of helping move Chiang Kai-shek from French Indochina.
"Having a war there and we had to transport them to Formosa. Every one of them got seasick too. And I don't know where they found places to get into and throw up, but they were a ragtag army," said Myllymaki.
And I'm told during the service, he really didn't take pay.
"My dad was unable to work, so I got him on a dependent role... I put in for part of my pay and then the government matched it... and I bought a shaving outfit from the boats and I gotten enough off the haircut. I cut the crew's hair and I didn't want to charge them much... And then even the officers started coming down saying the haircuts are half decent, so I didn't draw my pay for the rest of the war. So when I got discharged, I got $750," said Myllymaki.
I asked him what it meant to him that he was able to serve his country... "Well, I'm glad I was able to... You see a lot of things during wartime and that are you just lucky to get home," said Myllymaki.
Sunday, September 18, I will meet him when he lands to learn all about his trip.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.