Update, June 17 at 12:05 pm:

As of Thursday around noon, the Bureau of Land Management reports the Lone Tree Fire in the Ervin Ridge Wilderness Study Area is now reported as 250 acres and is 10 percent contained.

The fire has reportedly not grown or moved in the last 24 hours.

Another 20-person hand crew has been assigned to the fire.

The Sunshine Fire south of the Missouri River in the Woodhawk Wilderness Study Area remains at 35 acres and is considered fully contained. An additional small group of firefighters has been assigned to the fire.

Previous coverage:

FORT BENTON, Mont. - Crews are taking advantage of better weather conditions to fight a fire burning in the Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument.

According to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), the Lone Tree Fire in the Ervin Ridge Wilderness Study Area is now estimated to be 700 acres large.

As of Wednesday morning, three Bureau of Land Management engines and a Forest Service engine are on the scene.

Single engine air tankers and a helicopter have been ordered.

The Sunshine Fire, which covers 35 acres in the Woodhawk Wilderness Study Area, has been contained by crews.

One BLM helicopter and engine along with engines from the US Fish and Wildlife Service and local volunteer fire departments are assigned.

BLM, US Fish and Wildlife Service and volunteer firefighters were on the scene Tuesday evening and a BLM helicopter used the river near the Woodhawk Nelson Homestead area to fill its bucket.