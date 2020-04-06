GREAT FALLS - As construction workers continue making progress on Longfellow Elementary’s new building, crews say they’re making some changes in the workplace. to keep themselves safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
Early in the morning before any given shift, everyone goes through a temperature check from a hired nurse before they clock in, said Project Manager Colter Dahlstrom with Sletten Construction, who’s in charge of the development.
Additionally, one person works full-time sanitizing surface areas and equipment as groups stay in different sections of the building throughout the day to limit physical contact with each other as much as possible.
The new routines took some getting used to, but Dahlstrom said his team is looking up and keeping optimistic throughout the process.
”At first it seems overwhelming because it’s something that you’re not used to, but again the attitudes have been very positive,” said Dahlstrom. “You just figure out how to make things happen and keep moving forward.”
Despite some slowdown in construction, Dahlstrom said crews still aim to have the building ready before the next school year, and will make other changes if needed as the pandemic evolves day-by-day.