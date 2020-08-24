Longfellow Elementary opens up a new building for the school year

GREAT FALLS- After a bond was passed; Longfellow Elementary was able to build a new school, while even adding more special features.
The school has incorporated a new gym, a Native American resource center, and even a healthcare service operated by Alluvion.
Even though the timing of the project may have been a little inconvenient, Ruth Uecker, elementary Assistant Superintendent for K-6 grade, says this project was much needed and had to be taken care of as soon as possible.
“Walls were cracking, floors were uneven and we actually had walls that were heaving in at locations throughout the building”, says Uecker.
Principal Shannon Guilfoyle says their just excited they can return to their own place once again.
“To be back in our neighborhood is a big deal to our families and students. It’s just so exciting that we have this brand-new gorgeous building. It’s really sweet and extra special and the kids are just so excited”, says Guilfoyle.
The project cost just over $15 mill and was put together with the help of LPW Architecture and Sletten Construction.
Just like most other schools throughout the state Longfellow has COVID-19 measures in place as well.
If you would like a tour of the school, Great Falls Public Schools will be putting out a video that can be found on their website or Facebook page.