Lovick drops out from consideration to fill the Cascade Co. Commissioner vacancy

GREAT FALLS - Helena Lovick announced she is dropping out from consideration to fill the District Three Cascade County Commissioner vacancy Friday.
The following is Lovick's email to the Cascade County Commission announcing her withdrawal:
Dear County Commissioners,
Late yesterday, I was unexpectedly offered a full-time position with my former employer. I did not apply for the position nor did I anticipate an offer was forthcoming. After careful consideration, I believe it is in the best interest of my family for me to accept the job offer.
I regrettably withdraw my name from consideration for the Cascade County Commission. I was scheduled for an interview later today [Friday at 4 PM]. I have notified the chair of the Cascade County Democrats (Carl Donovan) about my withdrawal. I truly appreciate the importance of the county commission and I apologize for the inconvenience and late notice.
Thank you for all you do to help our county run smoothly.
Sincerely,
Helena Lovick