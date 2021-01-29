Lovick drops out from consideration to fill the Cascade Co. Commissioner vacancy

Weather Alert

... Icy conditions occurring in wet snow and rain ... Radar imagery and surface observations show a band of light to moderate snow and rain developing across Central Montana, broadly along a line from north of Helena, across the Little Belt Mountains, toward Judith Basin and Fergus Counties. The snowfall has a high water content and is producing icy roads. Where rain is falling, the rain is freezing on contact with cold surfaces. The band of precipitation is slowly moving north. Use extreme caution if walking on icy sidewalks or driving on icy roads. Consider delaying travel for an hour or two until the precipitation has ended.