Weather Alert

...AREAS OF DENSE FOG EXPECTED THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT... Areas of dense fog are developing over portions of central and north-central MT this evening as a shallow cool and moist air mass remains over the region. Visibility may drop to as low as a quarter of a mile at times due to the fog and light drizzle. Anyone traveling on area roadways should be prepared for wet road surfaces and variable visibility across short distances. Some bridges and overpasses may develop icy spots as temperatures drop to the lower and middle 30s tonight. Slow down and be sure to use low beam headlights.