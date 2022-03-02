GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce is working with the Airport Authority to make a financial guarantee for new flights at the Great Falls International Airport.
Right now, small airports are facing two major threats, a massive pilot shortage and the retirement of the 50-seater aircrafts.
Because of this, the chamber is saying now is the time for our community to invest in new air services.
"As we add those flights, it diversifies the market, brings money into our community, and makes the air service in our community more healthy," said John Faulkner, airport director at the Great Falls International Airport.
The low cost airfare initiative launched in 2011 and has helped lower ticket prices and bring direct flights to the Electric City.
"Any time you bring in a new airline or route, you got more capacity. Simple supply and demand. So, we have more seats available, it keeps the prices lower," said Shane Etzwiler, president and CEO of the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.
One misconception Faulkner sees is people think that the airport controls ticket prices, but he says that's not true.
"We have absolutely nothing to do with ticket prices, we don't control the ticket prices, and we don't benefit from the ticket prices in any way, we don't receive any of the ticket dollars directly to the airport. So, we want to see the lowest ticket prices we can get that will sustain serve in our community and so we're on the consumer side we want those lower airfares," said Faulkner.
Grant funding for this initiative ran out in 2019 and then COVID-19 sidelined their fundraising efforts.
As they get ready to apply for the Small Community Air Service Development Grant next week, they are turning to the community for help.
"When we applied for that grant, we get matching dollars. So, then we have this pool of money that we can go and try and recruit new airlines or new routes to our community," said Etzwiler.
Flights in and out of Great Falls are almost always full and Etzwiler says bringing in more flights will help keep seat prices lower for longer.
In turn, keeping residents here instead of sending them to Bozeman or Billings for cheaper flights.
"Honestly, the big picture, the airlines aren't going to care if you're driving to Bozeman. We don't want that. We want you to come here. That's why we're super excited about this initiative. Because we know it's been successful and we know if we can do it we can drive the airfare down to keep people here flying out of Great Falls," said Etzwiler.
To learn more about the low cost airfare initiative, click here.
