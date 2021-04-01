FORT BENTON, Mont. - Low visibility is reported on MT-80.
According to the Montana Department of Transportation, high winds are blowing dirt and debris, causing low visibility on MT-80 near Montague between mile markers 13.5 and 14.5.
Anyone in the area can expect reduced speeds.
High winds are also being reported around Fort Benton on MT-80 and US-87.
In addition, a fire weather watch for central and northern Montana has been upgraded to a red flag warning that will remain in place until 9:00 pm Thursday.
Critical fire weather conditions are expected Thursday as gusty winds, low relative humidity and mild temperatures develop over the region the National Weather Service reports.