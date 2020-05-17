GREAT FALLS- On Friday, Loy Elementary was certified as a National School of Character.
“We are pleased to announce and celebrate the schools and school districts who have earned this national recognition,” Dr. Arthur Schwartz, President of Character.org wrote. “Each of these schools and school districts has put in place a comprehensive approach to help their students understand, care about, and consistently practice the core values that will enable them to flourish in school, in relationships, in the workplace, and as citizens.”
Loy Elementary is one of 84 schools recognized this year for meeting the standards set in Character.org’s 11 Principles Framework for Schools.
The 11 Principles Framework for Schools from Character.org’s website are:
Core values are defined, implemented, and embedded into school culture.
The school defines “character” comprehensively to include thinking, feeling, and doing.
The school uses a comprehensive, intentional and proactive approach to develop character.
The school creates a caring community.
The school provides students with opportunities for moral action.
The school offers a meaningful and challenging academic curriculum that respects all learners, develops their character, and helps them succeed.
The school fosters students’ self-motivation.
All staff share the responsibility for developing implementing and modeling ethical character.
The school’s character initiative has shared leadership and long-range support for continuous improvement.
The school engages families and community as partners in the character initiative.
The school assesses its implementation of character education, its culture and climate, and the character growth of students on a regular basis.
Schools certified as National Schools of Character receive a digital state badge/logo that can be used on their school materials.
A video announcing the certification was shared on the Friends of Loy Elementary PTA Facebook page.