GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Loy Elementary School Principal Kim Ray announced she will be leaving her position as of June 30, 2021, to begin a position as principal at Morningside Elementary School.
“Although I will miss my work here the students, teachers, staff and parents, I will especially miss the focus the building put on character education and am glad I got to take part in Loy being named as a State and National School of Character in 2020,” Ray wrote in a letter to parents.
Ray wrote that it was a pleasure to serve as the principal at Loy since July 1, 2014, and that she hopes people know how much she has enjoyed the last seven years.
The new principal for Loy Elementary School will be announced at the end of the school year to help with the transition according to Ray.
“I would like to thank you for the opportunity to serve you, your children and this outstanding school community and hope you know I am especially proud of our students. I look forward to hearing great things about their accomplishments as they continue their education at Loy Elementary and beyond.”