GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A man was sentenced to prison Wednesday after he confessed to the assault of a man with a machete in Browning.
Shem Abram Killsnight, 42, was sentenced to one year and one day in prison and two years of supervised release.
According the United States Department of Justice' release, court documents said Killsnight went to victim's home on the Blackfeet Reservation in June 2019 and had a machete with him. Killsnight allegedly swung the machete and hit the victim's hand. The USDOJ said documents said the victim suspected Killsnight was under the influence of methamphetamine.
The victim sought medical help for their injury.
The USDOJ said in October 2020, Killsnight pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon.
Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris ordered Killsnight to report himself to prison.