GREAT FALLS, Mont. - One of Malmstrom Air Force Base's (MAFB) was named the U.S. Strategic Command's best ballistic missile squadron for 2021.
They won the Omaha Trophy, one of the highest honors given by a civilian organization.
The 12th Missile Squadron is known as the red dogs, and they are out in the missile fields 24/7, 365 days a year manning the ICBM's in the Treasure State to make sure they can keep our country safe.
"It is really a indication and I won't say a reward, but it's the fruit of a year's worth of hard work, team work, leadership that stretches all up and down the chain of command and then a support community here on base that supported us to be able to do that mission," said Lt. Col Aaron Baum, commander of the 12th missile squadron.
U.S. Navy Admiral, Charles Richard, commander of the U.S. Strategic Command along with U.S. State Senator from Nebraska, Rita Sanders, presented the Omaha to the 12th missile squadron at Malmstrom on May 6, 2022.
"Congratulations, you represent the best of STRATCOM," said Richard.
The Omaha Trophy was originally created by the Strategic Air Command Consultation Committee (SCC) in 1971 where a single trophy was presented annually as recognition of the command’s best wing.
Now, the tradition continues through four awards to recognize USSTRATCOM’s premier intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) squadron, ballistic missile submarine, strategic bomber squadron, and global operations squadron.
"This trophy recognizes the 12th not just for one good day, one good week, but sustained superior performance over an entire year and not by just one individual or one crew, but the entire squadron," said Col. Anita Feugate Opperman, commander of the 341st Missile Wing commander.
Baum tells Montana Right Now their goal is to win the Omaha Trophy again next year and make sure it has a home at Malmstrom.
