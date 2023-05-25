GREAT FALLS, Mont. - There is a new Squadron at Malmstrom Air Force Base to help support the process of MAFB transition into using their new Gray Wolf Helicopters (MH 139).
With the activation of the 550th Helicopter Squadron, the community is going to see a lot more air crafts in the sky; and while you might think that would make things even louder, the new helicopter is actually significantly quieter.
They 550th will be handling training and conversion to the MH 139 for the next 5-7 years for the 40th Helicopter Squadron and others.
"So the MH-139 represents a leap in technology and mindset and takes our nuclear security from the 1970s into the 2000s here. So it's a huge leap, a huge technological advancement, and it just furthers our ability to provide that support and deterrence," said Lt Col Tyler Williams, commander for the 550th Helicopter Squadron.
Lt Col Williams is leading the 550th and it's not his first time at MAFB.
He says for him and his family, it's like coming back home.
Because of the new helicopters extended range and speed capabilities, the 550th being activated will help Malmstrom enhance their ability to support the missile fields and defend our nation.
The new Gray Wolf Helicopters are set to come in December of 2023.
