A Boeing MH-139 “Greywolf” helicopter prepares to land for a static display at Minot Air Force base, North Dakota, Oct. 29, 2022. The fleet of up to 84 MH-139s will assume the role of protecting U.S. intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) bases and the transportation of U.S. government and security forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Wright)