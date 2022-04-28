GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Montana Right Now is learning about the death of Airmen First Class Fallon T. Montanucci.
Montanucci was stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls.
Malmstrom tells us that she was on leave in Nevada on April 23, 2022, when a drunk driver crossed the lane of traffic and struck her vehicle head-on.
She was with her sister who is in critical condition as of April 26.
Right now this tragic incident is still under investigation.
A memorial service is being planned in her honor at MAFB but details and dates have not been set yet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.