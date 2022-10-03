GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Each year, 12 Airmen from around the United States are named outstanding Airmen of the year.
According to the U.S. Air Force Academy, The 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year are representatives of each Major Command who have been selected as the Airmen who exemplify superior leadership, job performance and personal achievements.
One of the 12 comes from Malmstrom Air Force Base and recently she was formally recognized at AFA’s Air, Space & Cyber Conference from Sept. 19 to 21 in National Harbor, Md.
Her name is Monica Figueroa Santos, and she joined the Air Force to make life long memories and have a sense of pride following in her fathers footsteps; she never imagined she'd wake up one day to be named outstanding Airmen of the year.
"It's a huge reward and it wasn't a just me alone; it wasn't an individual thing. I had so many people work with me to get me to where I am," said Figueroa Santos.
She works in the Command Post at Malmstrom as a senior nuclear command and control emergency actions controller.
According to MAFB, she was a key player in six different search and rescue missions with the 40th Helicopter Squadron that ended up saving two lives.
"A lot of it happens behind the scenes. Many people don't know what I do or exactly what the command post does... I mean we work a lot with many other agencies, we work with the missileers, we work with the wing operation center," said Figueroa Santos.
She arrived at MAFB in July of 2020 but it wasn't the first time she stepped foot on base.
"My dad's first assignment as an A1C was here straight out of basic training," said Figueroa Santos.
While her personal journey with the Air Force is fresh, it was her dad's service that lead her to join, following in his footsteps.
"He's from Venezuela. When he married my mom, we moved to Puerto Rico. And that's when I was born. We came from humble beginnings, we were not well-off and my dad decided to enlist, to provide for my family, do better for my family. When he came to Malmstrom, he served for two years and then he got U.S. citizenship. It's really just him joining the Air Force that changed our life. I got to learn English, I grew up in the States, and I don't know what kind of life I would have had if I was still in Puerto Rico. I probably would not be in the Air Force, probably would not be here," said Figueroa Santos.
Right after she learned about being selected for the 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year, she immediately called her dad.
"He missed the first phone call and I kept texting him like, Dad, you have to pick up. I wouldn't tell him why. And then he finally picks up. He's like, Well, what's up? What's going on? I'm like, I didn't even tell him. I said that I did it, I did it. And he's like, No way. I was like, Yeah, I got it. I'm going 12 outstanding. I could hear him cheering and he's like, I knew it. I knew you could do it," said Figueroa Santos.
This award commemorates the hard work and effort she put into her job and she is able to solidify that what she is doing is with confidence and strength.
"I was able to prove that I know how to do my job and that I can do it well and that I had the trust of my leadership to put me, to nominate me for something like this," said Figueroa Santos.
Being named one of the 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year won't be the last award for Figueroa Santos, and she says she looks forward to the next steps in her Air Force career.
