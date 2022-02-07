GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A woman was arrested after a chase with law enforcement started on U.S. Highway 89 and ended outside of the Malmstrom Air Force Base main gate Saturday.
Court documents say the suspect, identified as Viola Foster, was driving eastbound on U.S. Highway 89, moved left and stopped in the median.
A deputy pulled Foster over, and documents say she refused to open her door or roll down her window. She allegedly asked the deputy to turn his lights off so she can see him, where "we" were going and where the deputy was taking her.
The deputy answered he was with the Cascade County Sheriff's Office and flashed his light on himself so she could see his uniform, documents say.
Documents say Foster said something incomprehensible and then started driving away--leading a chase with the deputy going up to 60 to 65 miles-per hour westbound down Highway 89.
During the chase, Foster allegedly swerved in the middle and westbound lanes trying to make a U-turn and kept driving on the highway.
The deputy turned on his emergency lights, siren and air-horn, but all were unsuccessful in getting Foster to stop, according to documents.
Foster led law enforcement towards the Malmstrom Air Force Base gate, located at Second Avenue North, and allegedly came in through the exit lane.
Documents allege she drove over the median in front of the guard booth and stopped near the visitor center.
When law enforcement officers ordered Foster to put her vehicle in park, she allegedly backed the vehicle up towards a deputy who had to move out of the way.
Documents say Foster backed through the front gate and entered the base.
Foster allegedly drove towards law enforcement officers and base security guards.
According to documents, when officers tried to restrain Foster's vehicle, she backed the vehicle towards a deputy, drove over a curb and drove onto the grass to move past vehicles.
Security guards tried to trap her vehicle in, but documents say she made a U-turn and drove towards the exit gate.
When she left the base, officers tried to stop her vehicle using a pursuit intervention technique maneuver twice, also known as a PIT maneuver. Documents say the second PIT maneuver attempt turned Foster's vehicle around, and she drove back to the base.
Foster became high centered on a curb outside the base, according to documents, and she was arrested.
Documents say Foster was passively resisting arrest--officers had to lower her to the ground in order to handcuff her.
Foster has a criminal history, according to documents, with several encounters with law enforcement this year, intensifying and becoming a safety hazard.
Documents allege Foster is suspected of being under the influence of methamphetamine or another dangerous substance.
The state of Montana is ordering Foster to wear a drug patch monitor, including but not limited to showing up to all appointments to switch the old patch for testing and replace with a new patch.
Foster is responsible for covering the cost of the patch and monitoring--failure to do so will result in revoking her bail.
Foster is charged with assault of a peace officer, criminal endangerment, reckless driving and fleeing from or eluding a peace officer, all felonies. Her bond is set at $50,000.
