GREAT FALLS, Mont. - April is the month of the military child, and the Great Falls community is honoring military children's strength and sacrifices with Purple Up day.
“It is my honor to recognize the sacrifice Montana military families, especially our children, make each and every day. In acknowledgment and gratitude, every second Tuesday of the year will be celebrated in Montana as our Purple Up! Day,” said State Superintendent Elsie Arntzen.
The state of Montana has nearly 3,800 school-aged military-connected children, according to data from Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS).
And roughly 11.3 percent of the Great Falls Public School population, over 1,100 students, are military-connected.
Many of these students know what it's like when mom, dad, or both parents are deployed far from home.
Schools across the city and even the state are working hard to become Purple Star Schools.
The Montana Office of Public Instruction Montana’s 2021-2022 Purple Star School Awardees are:
- Flathead High School in Kalispell
- Holy Spirit Catholic School in Great Falls
- Morningside Elementary School in Great Falls
- Great Falls Central Catholic High School in Great Falls
- Ben Steele Middle School in Billings
- Townsend School District in Townsend
The 2021-2022 Purple Star Champion Awardees are:
- Jennifer Bernhart of Missoula (Community Supporter)
- Hunter Jones of Billings (Educator)
- Joe Firda of Great Falls (US Air National Guard and Community Supporter)
- Kim Ray of Great Falls (Principal)
Last year, the Purple Star schools were Glacier High School, Loy Elementary School, North Middle School, CMR High School, and Valley Christian School.
Purple Star schools have gone above and beyond being military friendly, through a maintained commitment to serve their military students and continually honor the military family sacrifice.
Great Falls Public Schools are also working on early childhood learning and job shadow opportunities for students as they partner with Malmstrom Air Force Base.
"Malmstrom considers itself part of Great Falls and as community partners, we have a shared commitment to education and where we can make contributions to enhance the educational experience, not just for military children, but children across the state - we want to be partners in that endeavor," said Col. Christopher Karns, commander for the mission support group at Malmstrom Air Force Base (MAFB).
MAFB says they will continue to partner with the community as military children and families are mission essential.
"Education goes hand in hand with military readiness and quality of life. And when we get this right what we see increased retention of our forces and our families and it makes for a greater community experience," said Col. Karns.
The color purple was chosen to honor military kids because it indicates all branches of the military being supported.
