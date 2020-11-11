GREAT FALLS - It's not uncommon to see a veterans day ceremony on a military base on Veterans Day.
At Malmstrom Air Force Base, they held a ceremony not just to honor those who have served. But they are also honoring one local eagle scout who made sure all veterans are remembered with a special project on base.
Back in February, James Pinski was touring Malmstrom when he came across Medal of Honor park.
He took one look at it and immediately decided fixing the park was the best way he could give back, all while earning his way to an Eagle Scout.
Pinski worked with a group to come up with the new plans, organized what needed to be done, got the materials, and fixed up the entire area.
“Eagle Scout James Pinski, who really was the heart and soul behind the project… You chose to remodel the medal of honor park gazebo as your capstone project for your Eagle Scout experience… I’d watch the transformation as I drive by and I was very excited to see it be done. So thank you very much for helping improve our base as well as recognize some of our heroes," said Col. Anita A. Feugate Opperman the 341st Missile Wing Commander.
35 volunteers and 354 hours all so this special place on base could be restored.
“On this Veterans day, I thank you for your service and all the sacrifices you’ve made for our country. The united states air force has 3 core values. Integrity first, service before self, and excellence in all we do. These core values are a commitment each airman makes when joining the air force. Each value Has a foundation for leadership, decision making, and success," said Pinski.
Airmen from The Red Horse and Civil Engineering Squadron worked with Pinski on the project. The park itself is dedicated to enlisted members who have earned the Medal of Honor.
That wasn't the only ceremony honoring Veterans to happen today in the Electric City.
This morning the Junior ROTC with Great Falls High School went a step further than to just thank a military member for their service. They held a special flag folding ceremony.
The flag, being an iconic symbol of America, patriotism, and freedom is something so many hold dear.
Cadets say no matter what day of the year it is, this flag is important to our history and who we are.
“Since the dawn of the 20th century, airmen have proudly flown the flag in every major continent on land and in skies around the world. It is their responsibility, our responsibility, to continue to protect and preserve the rights, privileges, and freedoms that we as Americans enjoy today. The United States Flag represents who we are. It stands for the freedom we all share and the pride and patriotism we feel for our country. We cherish it’s legacy as a beacon of hope," said Cadet Jeramya Lewis.
While the ceremony didn't last long, it was an impactful park of Veterans Day. The JROTC program teaches students to become better leaders and hopes to motivate others to do the same.