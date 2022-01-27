GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Malmstrom Air Force Base and the Great Falls Public School District have been community partners for years and recently they announced new programs and initiatives.
On January 27, they held a town hall event on base to discuss these new educational opportunities for military families and the community.
"It's important for all of us here in Great Falls who are residents and live here to ensure as these children come in and out of our public schools we make them feel welcome, number one, and number two that their academic, social, emotional needs are being met," said Tom Moore, superintendent with GFPS.
These new opportunities include a shadow/intern program for junior and senior high school students enrolled in the JROTC program, a Child Development Center intern program pioneered with an initial four students, and a pilot Pre-K program for select Malmstrom AFB families to launch at Skyline Center.
These programs are all anticipated to launch in the fall of 2022.
One thing Montana doesn't offer is state funded pre-k education.
Moore says GFPS has a small robust program, and now they're going to expand.
We were able to speak with MAFB wing commander whos says it's a gap they wanted to fill.
"When we were looking at what gaps we could fill that maybe our family members could get elsewhere and may be a little bit hesitant if they don't see it here at Malmstrom... Pre-K is something that really stood out to us and something that we thought we could work with Great Falls to easily fill that gap," said Colonel Anita Feugate Opperman, 341st wing commander.
They will also continue to explore and expand ways to launch diversity, equality, and inclusion programs.
Moore says GFPS is committed to making a positive educational experience for military families.
"It's a way we can serve and serve them as they're serving our country," said Moore.
