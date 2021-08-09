If you live in central Montana - you've probably seen military convoys traveling on a regular basis. But what are they doing?
Today in Cascade -- Malmstrom Air Force Base co-hosted a local integrated response plan to shed some light on what goes on when moving nuclear material.
Inside one of the tactical vehicles, guns and other tools are used to protect the transported material while helicopters patrol in the air.
This provides local and federal law enforcement with a response plan in the event of an emergency; without it - the line of communication between local and military services can become blurry.
"And it is not necessarily well integrated. So what we want to do is understand each role each part plays so we can have a response that is as quick and well coordinated as possible,” Colonel Anita Feugate Opperman said.
Representatives from the Cascade County Sheriff's office and the FBI, attended the demonstration. While this may seem like a big deal, officials say there is nothing to worry about, these are just precautionary steps if an emergency arises.
