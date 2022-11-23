GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Airmen are often thousands of miles away from their family for the holidays as they're working hard to protect our country and community.
So, Malmstrom Air Force Base is making sure they have a little taste of home this thanksgiving.
Base leadership and others will be lining up to give Airmen their thanksgiving meal from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the Elkhorn Dining Facility on base.
What makes this so special, is when airmen can't go home, it gives them a time to spend with their military family.
"You're going to have your family of course. But working 40-60 hours a week, depending on your job. You sometimes tend to actually build strong ties between your co workers and your leadership. So, that's why we like to say you have family and friends - but you have your military family and friends as well... So the home atmosphere of it is just us and our leadership welcoming them in there and then of course trying to provide that traditional home cooked meal," said MSgt AnneMarie Swartz, the dining facility manager)
MAFB is not the only place offering military members a nice meal; Enbar Craft Cocktail Lounge and The Block Bar & Grill are also preparing hot meals for over 110 meals to working Airmen.
There are also a handful of restaurants offering Thanksgiving meals to the community.
