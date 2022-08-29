GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Malmstrom Air Force Base (MAFB) traces it's beginnings back over 80 years ago and today their mission is successful because of the hard work put in by their Airmen.
This week, MAFB and the community is honoring and celebrating those who are serving our country.
They have dubbed August 29-Sept 1 as Airmen Appreciation Week.
The week was created by several of the Non-Commissioned Officers (NCO's) after they wanted to help out the younger Airmen on base.
Many Airmen are far away from their home and have never been to Montana; but even if they're far from their families they work to help keep our community and our country safe.
"It's the young folks. It's the young airmen that actually do the jobs here, whether it's maintaining our aging weapons system, whether it's securing this weapon system, whether it's cooking the food, taking care of the facilities, everything that makes the lights come on at Malmstrom Air Force Base and makes us able to do our mission is accomplished by these young airmen," said CMSgt Michael Becker, Command Chief for MAFB.
Here are a list of events for Airmen:
- Aug. 29th, starting at 8:30 AM: A kickball tournament! At the field across from the base theater, members can participate in 12-person teams to compete for a chance at taking home a $300 prize. Open to all ranks.
- Aug. 30th, staring at 3 PM: Free chicken sandwiches at the Grizzly Bend (for E-4 and below); Free drinks on tap (Age 21+).
- Aug. 31st, starting at 7 PM: Free local baseball game tickets. Contact the 5/6 Council or your shirt for tickets. For E-1 to E-4s and their families only.
- Sept. 1st, starting at 8:30 AM till 3:30 PM (no RSVP needed): Mental Health Symposium. Event takes place at the Base Theater and is an official alternate duty location. Open to all ranks.
- Outdoor Rec. Rental Deal. For E-1 to E-4s, if you rent one item during this week, you get 25% off. Pay for two days and get four.
"It's not just Malmstrom. We're doing what we're doing this week with a lot of help from the local community. We've got a couple of local business leaders right now helping us do a very special surprise for our airmen tomorrow. It's involving a civilian aircraft. It's very exciting," said CMSgt Becker.
