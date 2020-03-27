“This is about as far away from panic as we should be.”
The HPCON Scale starts at Alpha, advances to Bravo, then Charlie, and the most serious health threat is Delta.
“We believe we know how this is going to impact base… and we’re preparing for that right now,” says Base Commander Colonel Jennifer Reeves.
But, Colonel Reeves says Malmstrom Air Force Base is nowhere close to being at the Delta level. In fact, she says the only reason Malmstrom is currently in the Charlie status, is because the Air Force made them.
“... otherwise we wouldn’t be there.”
To get to that point, there would have to be widespread infection on base, and right now there isn’t even one confirmed case.
But, those on base still have to follow the rules. Charlie has led to changes in the Commissary hours, a limited number of people in spaces, and perhaps the biggest adjustment: no more childcare options, meaning people need to stay home but still complete the mission of the Air Force.
“...we’ve been incredibly liberal as best we can with airmen getting to be home with those kids in particular,” said Colonel Reeves.
Regardless of how widespread COVID-19 becomes on base, Colonel Reeves says these are difficult times, impacting airmen who already have a difficult job. And staying strong to protect our country is the most important thing.
“Do what you have to do to get the support to get through this.”
