GREAT FALLS, Mont. - In 1962, president Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as national peace officers memorial day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week.
Malmstrom Air Force Base has an entire list of events happening to honor law enforcement and spoke with Joee Taylor about what this week means for military members.
National Police Week is a chance to honor and celebrate the sacrifices that law enforcement officers make every day for communities and that includes the sacrifices made by security forces members on base.
"Complacency has no place in our profession," said TSgt Mark Pepin, flight sergeant at MAFB.
Security forces perform law enforcement duties similar to the duties performed in civilian law enforcement, like police departments and sheriff's offices.
Whether it's handing military working dogs, patrolling the streets, or being the first line of defense at the gates checking id's, security forces members at Malmstrom are working to make sure not only the base and community is safe - but the nation is as well.
"The Great Falls community does see us from time to time and I bet they wonder what it is we do. The hope is, through police week they get a better understanding of our profession and the sacrifices that the men and women make on a day-to-day basis," said Pepin.
At Malmstrom - there are over 1,200 security forces members and in the Air Force, there are over 38,000 security forces members.
"We need to watch each other's backs, we're in this together," said Pepin.
They are honoring 15 security forces members that have fallen since the start of the global war on terrorism.
"The whole purpose of police week is to commemorate and honor the lives of our fallen defenders and to ensure that they're never forgotten," said Pepin.
Since the existence of security forces (the start of the Vietnam War), there have been 186 security forces members that have fallen in the line of duty.
"We come together as a law enforcement family and ensure the lives of all of our fallen defenders and law enforcement officers are not forgotten. And pertaining to the Great Falls community, we're really grateful for the gratitude they show for us and it makes our job that much more satisfying and rewarding knowing we have that immense amount of support that backs us up," said Pepin.
Events happening in honor of National Police Week at MAFB:
- May 14 - Golf Tournament at 9:00 A.M., shotgun start at Eagle Falls.
- May 16 - Opening Ceremony at 9:00 A.M. at the base theater.
- May 16 - Excellence in Competition, Elementary Pistol Match.
- May 17 - Fitness Competition at 7:30 A.M. at the base gym.
- May 18 - Static Display/K9 Demo at 3:00 P.M. at softball fields on base.
- May 19 - Memorial Ruck at 9:00 A.M. at the base gym.
- May 20 - Closing Ceremony at 4:00 P.M. at Medal of Honor Park.
