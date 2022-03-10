GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Staff Sergeant Esther Blake was the first woman ever to serve in the Air Force, Private Cathay Williams was the first African-American woman to enlist in the Army, and Captain Linda Bray was the first woman to command American soldiers in battle.
They've all paved the way for today's female service members, and at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, that path continues as women are making a difference for those following in their footsteps.
“24/7-365,” that is the motto for missileers at the 341st Missile Wing, and for Women's History Month, they sent out an all-female alert crew to the "Ace in the Hole", the very first ever Missile Alert Facility (MAF).
"It's constantly manned, it constantly has the expectation for you to be ready and prepared," said 2nd Lieutenant Allison Dickerson, a missileer.
Women have been serving in the military since 1948, and while the numbers may have been small back then, today just 21.3% of the Air Force are females.
"Gender does not matter in this job," said Senior Airmen, Jenny Riddick.
Airmen say setting up an all-female crew to highlight how far they have come is incredibly humbling.
"I've actually never been to an all-female site before. So, it's nice to be appreciated in this way, it's nice to post out with like females," said SrA Riddick.
"So, now not only are we now at the point where we have sufficient females, not only as missileers, but also as security forces members and facility managers who are able to deploy out to the field, and be apart of the celebration, chef's as well. It's a great opportunity to really recognize how far we've come as women in the career field and celebrate that history," said Captain Marie Blair, a flight commander.
MAFB operates and maintains 15 different MAF's and 150 different Launch Facilities (LF's) across the Treasure State.
But it takes more than just a few Airmen to make things work smoothly, as the MAF is in constant communication with the Missile Maintenance Operations Center (MMOC).
"They are kind of like a good middle man, they know what they're doing. If something goes wrong down here that's who we call to see what troubleshooting actions we need to do," said 2d LT Dickerson.
Staff Sergeant Jane Nucal is the only female senior controller in MMOC.
She's been in the military for six years now, and tells me the work women have done in the past to pave the way for the future is just the beginning.
"If you are already empowered yourself, you can take somebody under your wings and you can influence them, and that in turn, they can be empowered as well. And it's just a cycle. Empowered women will influence future generations as well," said SSgt Nucal.
Over the last few years, the military has opened up several more doors for women who serve, allowing anyone to work in combat or become a pilot.
"It's been really cool for me because when I got here thee years ago I was the only female in the squadron, the only female pilot. Since then we've gotten two more female pilots and now we have five females in the squadron. So, that's been really cool to see," said Captain Audrey Case, a pilot for the 40th Helicopter Squadron.
Overall, showcasing that empowered women empower women.
"We feel very fortunate for those who have come before us and hope to make the future a little bit easier for those generations that come after us well," said Capt Blair.
