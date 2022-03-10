Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph, are possible. * WHERE...Cascade, Fergus, Judith Basin, Chouteau, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton and Toole Counties. * WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. &&