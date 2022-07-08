GREAT FALLS, Mont. - When you think of the Air Force, you don't start thinking about environmental conservation; however it is a key piece to mission success at Malmstrom Air Force Base (MAFB).
The 341st Civil Engineer Squadron Natural Resources Team continually looks at how MAFB and the missile complex are affecting the environment here in Montana as MAFB activities effect the installation and the 25,000-acre missile complex, which includes four broad ecoregions ranging in elevation from 2,620 to 8,220 feet above sea level.
"Conserving our natural resources and being good stewards to those resources is really important, not only for the United States Air Force, but for the people of Montana to ensure that we have those resources in the future," said Roberta Anderson, the natural resources program manager at MAFB.
They do what they can to minimize mission effects to air, water, land, and wildlife; looking at making sure hazardous materials are disposed of properly, updating and maintaining wildlife and vegetation, protecting the Missouri river watershed, and so much more.
Recently the team won the 2021 Air Force Civil Engineer Awards Thomas D. White award for best natural resources conservation team.
"They get paid to do what they do. But it's apart of their soul. They just love doing environmental work and be out being out in the field, you know, making sure the air and the water and the plants and the the the threatened endangered species. It's why they went into this career field," said Tony Lucas, environmental chief for MAFB.
For more information on the team's work and the award, click here.
