GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) called in help from the Malmstrom Air Force Base's (MAFB) Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team over the holiday weekend.
“The Defense Support to Civil Authorities authority provides a shared benefit for the community we live in and demonstrates our commitment to protecting people and property,” said Senior Master Sgt. Taylor Saum, 341st Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight Chief.
According to MAFB, GFPD found several improvised explosive devices (IED) against a shed behind a home in an alley in Great Falls.
Three EOD technicians, including the flight chief, responded with Base Support Emergency Vehicle and equipment.
EOD confirmed there were two IEDs filled with unknown explosives and shrapnel.
“Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians are the military’s 'bomb squad,’” said Tech. Sgt. James Jones, 341 CES EOD team leader. “Our team here at Malmstrom AFB has a wide range of skills and technology to assess and eliminate explosive hazards. The EOD technicians at Malmstrom AFB provide 24/7 support to the Missile Wing’s mission and to our local law enforcement partners when requested.”
In detail, they said one device was about 2.5' long and the second was 1' long; both were made out of metal pipes about 2" in diameter.
After the team rendered the devices safe, the scene was turned over to federal agents with the Bureau of alcohol, tobacco, firearms, and explosives (BATFE).
BATFE took possession of all evidence and EOD left the scene around 1:30 A.M. on the 5th of July.
"The 341st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight persistently exhibits a commitment to continuous growth in an evolving discipline, competence, and mission assurance. Opportunities such as this reflect our commitment to community and I'm proud of the team's highest standard of excellence," said Lt. Col. Kirk Greene, 341st Civil Engineer Squadron Commander.
