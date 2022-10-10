GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Fire Prevention Week is observed each year during the week of October 9.
And for 100 years now, fire prevention week has been educating children, adults, and teachers on how to stay safe in case of a fire.
This week (Oct. 9-15) the Malmstrom Air Force Base Fire Department and Great Falls Fire Rescue are teaming up to educate the community.
They went to Loy Elementary School today (Oct 10) and kids learned mere seconds can mean the difference between a safe escape and a tragedy.
Some students even turned in drawings for the Fire Prevention Week Poster Contest.
"The motto is fire won't wait, plan your escape," said Rick Naccarato, assistant chief of fire prevention at MAFB, "We want parents talking with their kids about if the smoke alarm or a fire were to occur, what they should do to get out of the house."
Firefighters from MAFB, along with Sparky, went around to classrooms to talk with kids.
"Talking with kids is actually one of the funnest parts of the job... We get the opportunity to teach them about the job and what fire actually means," said Ssgt Dallin Wilson, firefighter with MAFB.
In addition to the education, they also chose the winners of the poster contest.
"We chose yours as the best one for all of 2nd grade, there is a $25 gift certificate in there for you, congratulations," announced fire prevention officers to the class of James Kemp.
"I didn't think I was going to win this... I drew something if the house was on fire and I also drew a meeting place... It just feels good when you win an award," said Kemp.
Kemp even had some words of wisdom for adults.
"Draw a map and then show them it and then I would talk about all these things on the map show them what we need to do to get out of the house... write on the back to show them what we would do to get out of the house," said Kemp.
And then of course, words of advice for younger kids.
"When you're in a house and you hear a smoke alarm go off and if you touch the door and it's blazing hot there might be fire on the other side. But you don't want to open the door," said Kemp.
For firefighters, not only is talking to kids fun, but it's also a humbling reminder.
"Its good to see kids look up, it reminds me of how important the job really is. Cause everybody goes and does their daily things. But when I show up at the fire and I have to be reminded how important it is to have everything ready to go and there is a bigger mission behind it all," said Ssgt Wilson.
For more information on fire prevention week events at MAFB, click here.
Fore more information on fire prevention week, click here.
For more safety tips on how to keep you and your family safe in the event of a fire, click here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.