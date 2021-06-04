GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Malmstrom Air Force Base helped students kick off summer with a Safety Bike Rodeo.

"I think it's cool that they are teaching kids bike safety. So we don't die from bikes," said JJ Lewis.

Benefis donated between 200-250 helmets for students.

"The trauma prevention nurses are doing free fittings," said Ssgt. Randi White, a non-commissioned officer in charge of police services.

But the event was more than just bike safety.

"The substance abuse prevention alliance and alliance for youth, they're here to help with homeless children or give them resources and also talk to them about substance abuse," said Ssgt. White.

The fire department was out letting kids use the fire hose, the K9 unite gave demonstrations, there was the red man take down, and so much more.

"It's super fun. We get to beat up people for free. We get a free bike helmet too and free popsicles. And we get to make people go in water. It's fun," said Lewis.

While Loy Elementary School has a high demographic of military children, organizers say the entire community benefits from events like this.

"All those children, they don't just live on base, they also live in Great Falls. So, if we can meet the vast majority here at the gate and spread the word about being safe this summer and giving them their free helmets it's just going to flow into Great Falls and help out the rest of the community. Especially working with the other organizations and agencies here," said Ssgt. White.