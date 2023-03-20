GREAT FALLS, Mont. - We all know Montana's weather can be a little unpredictable, which is why the military has to be ready to do anything weather it's 70 degrees or 20 below zero.
Malmstrom Air Force Base (MAFB) is working alongside the navy to help them learn the skills they need for future deployments with cold weather.
And a training this winter focused on cold weather concrete pouring with the Red Horse unit at Malmstrom.
When it comes to cold weather concrete vs. doing it in the summer, there are a lot of steps that go into making sure the job is done right.
"I feel like you have to prepare a lot better or a lot more to make sure you have all the equipment you need to keep the ground warm. Uh, to get your, uh, your concrete, make sure it's maintaining the proper temperature so it doesn't freeze. Um, freezing concrete, you can lose up to 50% of your strength, uh, if it freezes,” said TSgt Joel Stebbins, pavement and equipment operator at MAFB.
That’s all because when temps dip below 40, the chemical reactions that help strengthen the concrete slows down.
“So it's very important for us to learn this skill set in advance for two reasons. One, it helps us do our planning for what we're going to be required to have to do our mission set. And two, is this a general all around good idea for us to have a broad spectrum concept of how a concrete can get placed. At any given time we can go anywhere in the world and we don't want to be caught without the knowledge that we need,” said PO1 Benjamin Staub, lead petty officer for the trip.
When all is said and done, one word describes it all.
"Preparation. Preparation is key. Making sure you have all the tools, equipment, material,” said TSgt Stebbins.
Overall, the 3-day training is helping build a stronger relationship between the branches.
