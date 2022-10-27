GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Cuban Missile Crisis began on October 14, 1962 after the U.S. photographed Soviet military placing intermediate range ballistic missiles throughout Cuba.
According to the 341st Space Wing History Office, Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev’s planned deployment of 36 medium range ballistic missiles had a 1,292-mile range with 1-2 megaton warheads that could hold the eastern half of the United States hostage.
He sought to spread communism through Latin America, ensure Cuban President Fidel Castro’s communist revolution endured, and project Soviet military strength in the United States’ backyard.
As the crisis escalated, people here played a role in one of the most dangerous events of the Cold War.
"Every day for 365 days of the year, 24/7 we operate these missiles," said Lt Col Joseph Shannon III, 10th missile squadron commander.
On October 22, President John F. Kennedy issued the Soviet Union a warning and addressed the American people, “It shall be the policy of this Nation to regard any nuclear missile launched from Cuba against any nation in the Western Hemisphere as an attack by the Soviet Union on the United States, requiring a full retaliatory response upon the Soviet Union," he stated.
From there, the 341st Strategic Missile Wing worked to bring the new Minuteman Intercontinental Ballistic Missile on alert.
This was successful 60 years ago, when the very first Minuteman ICBM was put on alert at Alpha 06, near Neihart, Montana.
"That's 21,889 days that our men and women of the 341st Missile Wing have continuously stood the watch without taking a knee," said Col Barry Little, commander of the 341st Missile Wing.
"We completed the functional tests of the Launch Control Center and then we began testing out to the Launch Facilities," said Tom Crowley, who worked for Boeing and turned Alpha Flight over to the Air Force in 1962.
It was 3:07 P.M. when it was put on alert on October 27, 1962.
"We answered the call 60 years ago... What we do has never been more important for the freedom of our country. We are the unbroken line of freedom and democracy that must hold for the world," said Little.
The following day, the Soviet Union started removing missiles from Cuba.
"It's amazing, this is 60 years later. The minute man and you people have kept us safe for 60 years," said Crowley.
The Cuban Missile Crisis was the first real-world test of the Minuteman ICBM.
"We are highly trained, combat ready, and we provide a secure blanket for you to sleep well at night. So, I just want you all to know. We got this," said Shannon III.
