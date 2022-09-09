GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As the country prepares to commemorate 21 years since the September 11 terrorist attacks, Malmstrom Air Force Base held their annual remembrance ceremony.
On September 9, 2022 Airmen and community leaders remembered those who lost their lives, the first responders who rushed to the scene, and the sacrifices made by servicemen and women since the tragic events of 9/11.
"We have never forget moments and I think for our generation, it's that September 11th. It's that never forget moment," said Col Daniel Voorhies, vice commander for the 341st Missile Wing.
More than 3,000 people lost their lives in the attacks in New York City and Washington D.C. and whether you're learning about the attacks in the history books or remember where you were when the towers fell, this tragedy impacts everyone.
"We saw the planes hit the towers and it was a mark on my heart and it was a mark on all of our hearts, military and civilian," said Casey Gunter, chaplain with the Missoula Rural Fire District.
I had the opportunity to speak with 2 young firefighters at Malmstrom Air Force Base, one who wasn't born until after 9/11/01 to learn more about what September 11th means to them.
"Growing up 3-4 hours out side of NYC, my family spent a lot of time remembering it," said A1C Michael Brennan, a firefighter at MAFB.
"There are a lot of people that are older than me that were in their adult lives when 9/11 happened and I'm reminded every year how much it impacted their life. I see the seriousness, the respect, the memories that people have, everybody has a story. And I have a lot of respect for those involved with 9/11, especially those in New York that day and everybody else involved in the military that had their career changed when serving their country when 9/11 happened," said SSgt Nickolas Klein, firefighter with MAFB.
"I wasn't alive during 9-11. But being a firefighter plays a huge role in it. Remembering my fellow firefighters and brothers that perished on 9-11, 343 of them. So I don't remember it but every year I take time to mourn for them," said Brennan.
While it may have been 21 years ago, families and the country all lost a piece of their heart that tragic day.
"We can't forget those that lost their lives, we can't forget those who serve and protect us," said Voorhies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.