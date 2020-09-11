GREAT FALLS- Former President George W. Bush declared the first "Patriot Day" just before September 11, 2002.
Malmstrom Air Force Base held their annual Patriots Day Ceremony to honor those who lost and sacrificed their lives 19 years ago.
“On the Tuesday morning of September 11th, 2001, my life, our skyline, my city, and our country would be changed forever," said Technical Sergeant Rocco Buzzi of the 819th Red Horse Squadron.
“It was something that changed our lives, not just of those that served but the entire country," said Colonel Russell Williford, Vice Wing Commander at Malmstrom Air Force Base.
“Our country was under attack and everyone was trying to respond, react, and contact loved ones as well as survive," said TSgt Buzzi.
Every year, the nation pauses to honor the dead, gathering at observances around the country. MAFB did the same.
“As the plane crashed into the north tower, my father who was still outside enjoying his morning ritual was struck in the head with falling debris knocking him to the ground with a big gash in his skull," said TSgt Buzzi.
TSgt Buzzi shares his story of remembrance as he grew up in Staten Island, New York and experienced the tragic events firsthand.
“My mother asked me if I had heard from my father. At this point, I realized my father worked in the towers and he might have been killed. Two days had gone by and I hadn’t heard from my father. And I received a phone call from a hospital in Manhattan asking if I was Rocco J Buzzi, son of Rocco G Buzzi and if I was related to a Catharine M Buzzi. I replied, that’s my father and my grandmother and I was told my grandmother had passed in the same hospital that my father is being held at with head trauma, and they needed me to come down... After we laid my grandmother to rest, my father went right back to ground zero cleaning up and looking for survivors. The rest of the country looked on and came to New York to assist with anything that they could," said TSgt Buzzi.
Col. Williford says it's important to hold these ceremonies.
“And these remembrances that we have are an opportunity for us to really honor the sacrifice not only of those that were killed in the attacks but our first responders, our firefighters that rushed to the scene and to our airmen, our families who have sacrificed since the tragic events that have volunteered their service in defense of this nation," said Col. Williford.
In 2001, nearly 3,000 men and women lost their lives after terrorists hijacked four planes. Two of them crashed into both world trade center towers in New York, causing them to collapse. Another crashed into the Pentagon while a fourth went down in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania after passengers struggled with hijackers.
“People in my neighborhood knew how to come together like a family… And we could still be a family not only as New Yorkers, but as Americans. We wanted those who were affected by the loss of family to smile, even if it was for a little bit," TSgt Buzzi.
In 2016, former President Barack Obama expanded Patriot Day to include a national day of service and remembrance.