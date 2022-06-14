GREAT FALLS, Mont. - June 14 is observed as Flag Day in the U.S. and it Flag Day started with a resolution from continental congress - which called for an official American flag back in 1777.
However, the day itself didn't actually come around till 1885 when Bernard J. Cigrand, a teacher in Wisconsin, began observing the day with his class.
He called it the Flag's Birthday.
Today, the American Flag comes in all sizes; from small ones you wave at parades, medium ones you fly in front of your home, and large ones over looking cities.
"There's a great sense of pride in the flag. Everyone flies them around sky high, on their vehicles or at their house, at their work. I see the US flag everywhere and I just see a lot of pride in everyone that holds that flag up," said A1C Douglas Roper, a member of the Honor Guard at Malmstrom Air Force Base (MAFB).
It doesn't matter the size, they all have one thing in common, they're all a symbol of liberty and a beacon of hope.
I spoke with the Honor Guard at MAFB to find out exactly what the American Flag means to them.
"The starts and stripes. It all means something," said A1C Roper.
"Flag day means that you're celebrating the nation that was born. The one that you're living in, the one that you're thinking about every day. Like, you're in America, it just represents America and the pride that comes with it," said A1C Alaura Gill, a member of the Honor Guard at MAFB.
Airman First Class Roper is originally from Australia and came to the U.S. in 2018.
"I've had to come and learn what the meaning of the flag means to everyone - citizens and military personal. To me, it means responsibility," said A1C Roper.
"Before Honor Guard, the flag mostly meant freedom, watching it fly, that's our nation - nobody else has taken that over. After Honor Guard, seeing the people that we fold the flag for, the Veterans that have fallen, the retiree's that have fallen, now it represents the people that have fought for our freedom," said A1C Gill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.