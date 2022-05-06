GREAT FALLS, Mont. - One of the military's most dangerous jobs is being an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician.
"So, EOD, explosive ordnance disposal, we have to identify, render safe, and dispose hazards. So, that could range from your conventional military ordnance ammunition, like projectiles, rockets, land minds, grenades to the more misc. stuff like the ejection seats in aircrafts. And these explosives aren't always safe," said Airman First Class (A1C) Yung Kim, EOD technician at MAFB.
The first Saturday is May is national EOD day, allowing people around the nation to pay their respects to those who have risked their lives disposing explosives.
MAFB's EOD flight hosted a memorial ruck on May 6 for people to walk, run, or march 4.5 miles to honor fallen EOD technicians across the department of defense (DoD).
Some geared up in bomb suits and fire gears for the ruck.
There was a ceremony halfway through the ruck where they stopped to list the names of fallen EOD technicians in the Air Force which was followed by an explosive detonation.
