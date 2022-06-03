GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Malmstrom Air Force Base (MAFB) is kicking off summer the right and safe way for kids.
Since summer is here and school is out, kids will be spending a lot more time outside and on their bikes.
So, MAFB hosted their 2nd annual Bike Safety Rodeo, where they are teaching kids the skills they need to stay safe this summer.
"I think it's helping educate most of us because we don't pay attention to things like bike helmets specifically," said Jordan D.
With the help of the Benefis, MAFB handed out nearly 200 helmets to kids on base.
"They keep you safe," said Ruby D.
"Helmets are safe and we should always be wearing them," said Jordan D.
Your head is one of the most vital parts of your body and helmets can help protect it in case of an accident.
While the event was on base, organizers say it was the potential to impact all of Great Falls.
"What they learn today about helmets when they're getting fitted for their helmets, they can use that off base... if they get knocked over and fall and don't know how to catch themselves, at least they have the proper protection for their head... This is important to me as a parent knowing that other kids, i's helping them learn, my kids are learning, and they're all teaching each other the same things," said TSgt Allison Taulbee.
The event was more than just bike safety; they were also giving K9 demonstrations, had the red man take down, displays of the fire truck, and the much-anticipated dunk a cop dunk tank.
