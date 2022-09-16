GREAT FALLS, Mont. - September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and Malmstrom Air Force Base has been holding a bunch of events to let Airmen know they aren't alone.
Recently, they held a Rise and Conquer Symposium where about 40 Airmen gathered together to focus on resiliency and taking care of themselves.
Sometimes working in a high stress environment, it can cause you to lose sight of your goals and connections.
So, MAFB held the symposium as a way to teach and remind Airmen that they have a purpose and give them a safe space to talk about their personal experiences.
"It's really important for these Airmen to understand that they are valuable. That they have a purpose to be here, they have a purpose to do their job, they have a purpose to be the person they are at home. They have a purpose for everything and that's what I think is the most important part is realize that each individual person has something to bring to the table," said SrA Frances Anne H Sampang, organizer of symposium.
She hopes that Airmen will be able to walk away from the symposium and be able to practically use what they learn and help others, whether that's family, friends, or their colleagues.
